ESTEP Sr., William E. "Bill" 72, of Springfield, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Dayton VA Medical Center. He was born October 2, 1946 in Circleville, Ohio the son of Everett and Phyllis (Sines) Estep. Bill was self-employed as a floor sander for over 30 years. He was a United States Army veteran having served in Germany and Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the VFW Post #8437 in Enon. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Barb (McElroy); one son and spouse, Bill Jr. & Denise Estep, Elizabeth, Colorado; two grandsons, Michael and Noah; one sister, Barb & Dave Holbrook; a special friend and brother-in-law, Jim and his wife, Bev McElroy and two special nieces, Anita and Elisha. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday in the funeral home with Fr. Tom Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the VA Hospice Fund at the Dayton VA Medical.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 15, 2019