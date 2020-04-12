|
|
FARRELL, William Joseph 92 of Greenville, went to be with his Lord at 9:30 AM on April 10, 2020 at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. William was born on September 13, 1927 to the late Thomas Franklin Farrell and Marie (Hanekamp) Farrell in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by wife Georgia (Ross) Farrell, Edna (Detrick) Farrell and companion Ida Duebner, his brothers James and Thomas Farrell and sister Marian (Farrell) Gall and daughter in law Cynthia (Bryer) Farrell. William is survived by his son Thomas (Janet) Farrell and daughter Vicki (Marvin) Wilson, step children Barb (Richard) Hocker, Paul (Kathy) Detrick, Steve (Suzanne) Detrick, Jerry Detrick, grandchildren Vanessa (Aaron) Larkins, Thomas I Farrell and Ivan K. Farrell, great-grandsons Owen and Blake Larkins, brother and sister-in-law Frank (Pat) Farrell, sister Eleanor Haubach, sister-in-law's Carolyn (Larry) Baumgardner and Margaret Evelyn (Edward) Check and brother-in-law James Arthur Ross Jr. William worked at Tait Manufacturing prior to being elected President of IUE Local 768. In addition to being Local 768 President, he also served on the Dayton-Miami Valley AFL-CIO Regional Labor Council. He was very proud of his role in the labor movement. His favorite hobby was collecting and restoring classic cars. He was a founding member of the Tri-State Studebaker Drivers Club. William was a member of several card clubs; he loved playing Euchre and Texas Holdem. He had a very outgoing personality and never knew a stranger. Due to current circumstances, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020