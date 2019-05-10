Home

William FARTHING Obituary
FARTHING, William K. Of Bethel Park, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, age 87, beloved husband of Coretta (Oaks) Farthing, loving father of William "Phil" Farthing and the late Lisa Farthing, brother of Emma Fran Henne and the late Harvey Farthing and Susan Smith, grandfather of Maggiemae & Jocelin, also many nieces and nephews. Bill was a Third Mate in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Visitation Saturday, May 11, 2019, from noon until 1:00 p..m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2019
