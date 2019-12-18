|
FECHER, William Henry "Bill" Born April 30 1931 in St. Henry Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 in Xenia, Ohio surrounded by his children. Bill graduated from Chaminade High School, class of 1949, and was in the Naval Reserves for 12 years during the Korean War and Vietnam wars. He was very active in St. Anthony's, Immaculate Conception, and Queen of Apostles Catholic Churches. He retired from Standard Register. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Mary Smith Fecher, parents Sylvester (Shorty)and Pauline (Polly) Fecher, brothers Dick, Fred, Tommy; daughter Julie, brothers in- law Dick Mescher and Neal Haughey, sisters in law Cathy and Leah Jo Fecher; and step daughter Pat Fecher. Bill is survived by his children Jackie & Dennis Shumway, Renee & Tim Crossman, and Gary & Peggy Fecher, step-children Pam and Jim Smith; grandchildren Gabriel (Maria) Crossman, John Shumway, Marianne Crossman, Nicki (Simon) Barry, Becky Crossman, Eva (Josh) Beachy, Nathaniel and Bryan Crossman, Megan and Katie Fecher; great grandchildren Bruce, Roy, Kayleigh, Conor and Adrian Crossman, Finn Barry, Benjamin Williams and Romeo Smith; brothers Jerry, Jack (Barb), and Harry (Louise) Fecher, sisters Dottie Haughey, Jane (Fred) Deis, Barbara Morgan, Rosie (Louie) Tunney, Delores Mescher, sister in-law Lois Fecher and numerous nieces, nephews and many loving and devoted friends. Special thanks to Doris Gilliam, Valerie Paynter and Jennifer Martin for their loving and compassionate care of Bill in the last months of his Parkinson's disease, and to Dr. David Denka for his care and guidance though it all. The family will receive friends for the viewing on Thursday December 19th, 2019 at 9am at Queen of Apostles Church, 4435 E. Patterson Rd, Beavercreek followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am, with grave-side services at Calvary Cemetery. There will be a luncheon celebration following the graveside service at QAC Si Lounge. Funeral arrangements provided by Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019