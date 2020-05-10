|
FLOHRE, William "$Bill$", "Billy Boy", "Willy" Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Ken Flohre in 1993, brother Anthony Flohre in 2017 and grand-dog "G". He is survived by his mother, Rita Flohre; sons, Matt Flohre and Alexander Brown; granddaughter, Aubri "Princess" Flohre and good friend, Cindy; siblings, Suzanne Baldasare, Kenny Flohre, Tim (Becki) Flohre, Joe (Diane) Flohre, and Dee (Steve) Schauer and numerous nieces and nephews. William was a 1971 graduate of Carroll High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1971 to 1975 and earned his Associates degree as a Physical Therapy Assistant from Sinclair Community College in 1981. He was a dedicated employee of Miami Valley Hospital for 34 years. He loved to spend time at Indian Lake at "The Flohre Cottage" and earned the nickname "Lake Rat". He was creative soul who enjoyed candle making, woodworking, gardening, bonfires and spending time in his backyard sanctuary "For Sanity Sake". No formal services are scheduled at this time. The family is so grateful to all the staff of for their amazing and compassionate care and support of Bill and the family at this time. Contributions in Bill's memory may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020