|
|
FORNEY, William Donald Age 87 of Middletown, passed away Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019 at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home. He was born December 27, 1931 in Middletown, the son of Wilson and Bessie (Ferguson) Forney. William served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Boeing Company until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Gwen Taylor Forney; daughters, Susan (Jay) Darnell and Roetta Jane Smith; stepsons, William Bruce (Becky) Taylor and Barry Lee (Kim) Taylor; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandson; and a sister, Marsha Coyle. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Bradley Taylor; and grandson, William Smith. Memorial services will be11:00 am Monday at the Yankee Road First Church of God, 3029 Yankee Road, Middletown. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 1, 2019