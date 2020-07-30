1/1
William FREDERICK
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
FREDERICK, William Paul William Paul Frederick, age 71, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 8, 1949, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, the son of the late Walter and Edna (Blevins) Frederick. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Bonnie Frederick; daughter, Shelley (Stacy) Carmichael; step-son, Brian (Nicole) Janis; grandchildren, Dayton Janis, Chase and Kiley Carmichael; siblings, Judith Lee, Brenda Newport, Vicky Frederick-Lopez, Walter (Judy) Frederick and Stephen (Mary Jo) Frederick; along with numerous extended family and friends. Bill was a 1967 graduate of Stivers High School. After high school he attended the University of Dayton. In 1971, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army where he proudly served during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Army and Air Force Exchange Services as a truck driver in 2014. Bill was an avid athlete, where he excelled in basketball, football and baseball. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Private family services at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel where you can visit his guestbook at newcomerdayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
