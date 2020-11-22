1/1
WILLIAM FRY
FRY, William

William Fry, 76, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on October 23, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Hattie Fry; sisters, Barbara (John) Stacey and Margaret (Jess) Maloney. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jo Ann; children, Cheryl Hall, William (Abigail) Detcher and Danielle (Jason) Brown; grandchildren, Jaclynn (Wyatt) Oaks, Victoria Detcher, Cole Bowling, Elizabeth and Alex Detcher, Elise and Gracie Brown; brothers, Don (Julie) Fry and Ike (Margie) Fry; sister, Judy Davidson; brothers-in-law, Enoch and Dan (Patsy) Caudill, and sister-in-law, Nancy (Darrell) Ferguson; along with many nieces and nephews.

He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years prior to working at Franklin Boxboard for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friend, Ed Boggs. Above all, Bill believed strongly in God's grace.

The family will hold a memorial service on November 28, at the Celebration of Life Center in Franklin, Ohio, at 12:00 P.M., following an 11:00 A.M. visitation.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
