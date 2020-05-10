|
GEIS, William P. Passed away May 2, 2020 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant in Monroe, OH. He was born Dec. 15, 1926, in Dayton to George Geis and Mollie (Linsmayer) Geis. Bill graduated from Parker Co-Op High School in 1944. He then served his country in the US Army. He was stationed in Korea where he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant at only 19 yrs of age. Upon his return he served a 4 yr apprenticeship in tool and die making at NCR. He retired from NCR as Section Leader of Section 2 Toolmaking after 35 years. He then worked another 10 years at Delco Products. Bill was very talented and creative in his field of work. His proudest achievement was making a very difficult part for Jupiter C that went into space. Bill enjoyed big band music and ball room dancing, sports, gardening, playing cards, especially bridge. He rode his bicycle into his mid-eighties. He loved entertaining his grandchildren and great grands with his collection of model trains. Bill was preceded in death by sisters, Theresa Hoffman and Rita Hawroth. He is survived his wife of 70 yrs, Betty; children Dr Susan James (Steve), Thomas Geis and Mark Geis (Kristy); grandchildren, Gregory Hackbarth (Sandy), Jeffrey Geis, Paul Geis, Benjamin Geis; step-granddaughter Holly Jones (Ken) and their children Noah and Aiden; great grands, William Hackbarth, Zoe Hackbarth and Jack Geis; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Ann Geis; many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Private graveside services at Calvary Cemetery will be held. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020