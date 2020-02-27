|
|
GILLIAM, William Age 73 of Dayton, departed this life February 22, 2020. He was a former employee of GH&R Foundry and Flowserve. He leaves to cherish: wife; (2) children and (6) siblingsFuneral services will be held 1:00 p.m., SATURDAY, February 29, 2020 at CANAAN MBC, 5191 Hoover Ave. Dr. Joseph L. Coleman, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020