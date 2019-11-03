|
GOETTMAN, William Bill "Doc" Goettman was born October 13, 1932, in St Paul, MN and died October 21, 2019 in Pittsboro, NC. Bill had a wonderful charmed life until he didn't. He was Governor of Boys' State of Ohio in 1949, Captain of the 1950 Ohio Championship basketball team at Springfield HS, member of a bunch of honoraries while playing varsity basketball and tennis at Wittenberg University, and recipient of a four-year Danforth scholarship to Washington University Medical School in St. Louis. Shortly after arriving at Wash U, he had a blind date with Carol Lemkemeier; he pursued her until she caught him; they married December 22, 1956. He interrupted his surgical training to serve in the Air Force as a flight surgeon '60-63, where he added two daughters to join their older brother in the family. Bill joined Drs. McLemore and Montanus to form Surgical Associates of Springfield, Ohio, where he practiced for 30 years. He loved his patients and also loved being team physician for the Wittenberg Tigers. After retiring in 1993, he moved to the mountains of North Carolina, enjoying tennis, golf, travel, and especially being with his family and friends. He gave generously of his time and expertise. His charmed life took a different turn as Alzheimer's took its toll. In 2014, he and Carol moved to a retirement community, Galloway Ridge, near Chapel Hill, N.C. In early 2018, Bill entered the memory unit, but he was never confused when it came to his love and devotion to his wife and family. He always had a kind word and friendly smile to all he met; his compassionate nature was a gift to everyone. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Alastair Kirkpatrick. He is survived by Carol, wife of almost 63 years, children Jeffrey (Ann), Gayle Kirkpatrick, Elizabeth (John) Christopher. He was Granddoc to seven Amazings: Olivia and Paul Kirkpatrick, Caroline and Lily Christopher, Grace, Fritz, and Jay Goettman. Bill cherished his life and experiences in Springfield. Please consider any contribution in his memory to SHS Scholarships Program Fund, c/o Springfield Foundation, 333 N. Limestone St. 45503, or Dr. Wm.I. Goettman PreMed Student Award, Wittenberg University, Box 720, Springfield, 45501. There will be a Celebration of Life for Bill Saturday, November 9, at the Springfield Country Club, 1:00-4:00.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2019