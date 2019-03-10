|
GOODALL, William Age 89 born in Portsmouth, OH to William & Mary Reid Goodall. A graduate of Dunbar High School, class of 1947. Served honorably in the Korean War, retiree of the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years. A member of Mt Carmel Baptist Church & resident of the Friendship Village. Survived by several cousins: Barbara Horton, Ife Carruthurs, Patricia Wright, Paula Wright, Larry Wright, Tina Ballard, Dorothy Reid, Theresa Dungey, Amos Mills, Angela Harris; many close family friends; Godson Michael (Beverly) Long; good friend Pauline Williams. Funeral service 11AM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Visitation 10-11AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019