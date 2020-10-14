1/
William GREGORY
GREGORY, William Earl 70, passed away on October 10, 2020, while surrounded by family. Although deeply missed, Earl's quiet strength, determined spirit and words of wisdom live on in those who love him. Earl remained a devoted and loving husband of 44 years to Beckie. He was a father with unwavering morals and a gracious heart to daughters Angela, Sophie, Carrie and Brenda, son Erric and daughter-in-law Deann. He was a loving grandfather to Jess, Nate, Emma and Blake and brother to two brothers, Arvil and Jerry and five sisters, Shirley, Carol, Debbie, Phyllis and Tina. When not with family, Earl enjoyed being on the golf course with friends.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020.
