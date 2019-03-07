GRIMM, William Dean 87, of Springfield, passed away on March 2, 2019 in his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 4, 1931 in German Township to the late William G. and Evangeline (Schneider) Grimm. William retired from Navistar following 19 years of service as a journeyman mechanic. He became known to be able to fix anything with a motor, and enjoyed bowling, camping and water skiing. William and his family were members of the Masonic Camping Club for many years, and enjoyed traveling and camping with friends. He was a member of St. Andrews Masonic Lodge for 60 years, and the I.O.O.F. for many years. William is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruby J. (Huffman) Grimm; sons Dwight (Vicki) Grimm, Robin and Jerry; siblings John Samuel, Ruby Eilene, a sister-in-law, Nancy Grimm. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as two brothers; Everett Grimm, Daniel Grimm and a sister; Evelyn Newell. A memorial service to celebrate William's life will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary