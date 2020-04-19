|
HAFFNER, William LeRoy "Bill" Age 87 of Centerville, Ohio beloved husband, father and grandfather, succumbed to Parkinson's Disease on Friday, April 10 at St. Leonard Memory Care surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Dayton, Ohio to Harry and Imogene Haffner on September 25, 1932. He graduated from Dayton Roosevelt High School in 1950 and earned a scholarship to play football at Ohio University. He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi and Omicron Delta Kappa fraternities and graduated with a BS in Commerce in 1954. It was at OU that he met his wife, Mary Tolles, whom he married in 1956 following two years of service in the United States Airforce. After the Air Force he started his job at E.F. McDonald Company in Dayton. Ohio. He later went on to start his own business, Haffner, Zimmer, Inc, a company that engineered and installed building products. He served as co-founder and president for 40 years. Bill and Mary resided in Kettering, Ohio for 40 years with their four children where he was very active in civic affairs. Bill was a leader in his business and community and most everything he was involved in. He served on Kettering City Council, Construction Specification Institute, Associated General Contractors, Leadership Dayton, Montgomery County Planning Commission, Kettering Board of Zoning Appeals, and Mended Hearts. He was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church for nearly 60 years where he served as an Elder and Deacon and served on numerous committees over the years. After retiring in 2003 you could mostly find Bill on the tennis courts at the Virginia Hollinger Memorial Tennis Club or in Ft. Myers Beach, FL where he and Mary enjoyed many happy winters together. He enjoyed spending time with their many friends and his family and will be dearly missed by all. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Robert Haffner, and sister Charlotte Fox. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Tolles Haffner, and four children, Cindi (Gregg) Rothermund, Tracy (Dan) Lacey, Jay Haffner, Alison (Pat) Scott and his grandchildren Maegan (Bryan) Ferres, Alyssa (Tyler) Kinzig, Jake Rothermund, Matthew Lacey, Robby Lacey, Drew Scott and Will Scott. Bill is also survived by his sister Shirley Sheets and many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the devoted staff at St. Leonard Memory Care for their loving and compassionate care for Bill and our family, as well as a special thank you to Dayton Hospice. A private ceremony will be held for the immediate family at David's Cemetery. Due to the CoVid-19 pandemic we will hold a memorial service for Bill at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to , Fairmont Presbyterian Memorial Fund, or Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020