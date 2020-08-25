1/1
William HARRIS
1927 - 2020
HARRIS, Reverend William "Bruce" 93, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born August 21, 1927, in Monticello, IL, to Lynn H. and Phyllis (nee: McCall) Harris, he attended Fort Wayne Bible College and graduated from Ashland College. Bruce obtained his Master of Divinity Degree from the Winebrenner Theological Seminary. He served the United Methodist Church in the Western Ohio Conference for 42 years before retiring in 1992. He was a Rotarian in each town he served. He enjoyed singing and was always enthusiastic about golf. Preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Janice Margaret (nee: Hesselbart) Harris. He is survived by his son, Gregory B. (Lois) Harris of Palmyra, PA; his daughters, Cheryl A. Burnside of Columbus, OH, and Lynette E. Germann of Columbia, SC; two sisters, Mary Lynne (David) Enyart of Columbus, OH, and Leslie Huelskamp of Celina, OH; five grandchildren, Marc (Shelia) Harris, Dawn (Rob) Carlisle, January (Mark) Murtha, Sean (Jennifer) Germann, and Danielle (Tony) Kahle; and ten great- grandchildren, Olivia, Michael, Tyler, Harrison, Landon, William, Alexander, James, Carter and William. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private service will be held at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment will follow in Otterbein Cemetery. Memorials requested to AMDF by visiting https://www.macular.org/how-donate. Online condolences available at www.Hoskinsfh.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
