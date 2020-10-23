William HARRIS

Age 88, of Oakwood, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Bill was born to the lateChester and Alice (Pastors)Harris on August 3, 1932, in Steubenville, OH. He graduated from Steubenville "Big Red" High School and earned his BS in Marketing from Kent State University. Bill enlisted in the Naval Reserves and then served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in North Africa during the Korean conflict. He was a lifelong steel sales professional and retired from LTV Steel after 30 years. Bill was a sponsor for many people over the years at AA and an avid supporter of that organization. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie; siblings, George, Marge, Jack, and Ted. He is survived by his children, Valarie Bowling, Leslie (Bela) Buzalka, William Gregory (Karin) Harris; grandchildren, Tyler, Virginia and Sarah. Bill will beremembered as a loving and dedicated husband to Natalie and a relentless advocate for his family in supporting allaspects of their lives and interests. Bill had a zest for life and enjoyed spending time with his family, investing in land, and pursuing his entrepreneurial interests. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, Oct 24 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richmond, OH. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Miami Valley for their compassionate care of Bill, and to Terry Vandeberg for her loving care and guidance. To share your condolences with the family please visit



