1/1
William HARRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRIS, William R. "Bill"

Age 88, of Oakwood, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Bill was born to the late

Chester and Alice (Pastors)

Harris on August 3, 1932, in Steubenville, OH. He graduated from Steubenville "Big Red" High School and earned his BS in Marketing from Kent State University. Bill enlisted in the Naval Reserves and then served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in North Africa during the Korean conflict. He was a lifelong steel sales professional and retired from LTV Steel after 30 years. Bill was a sponsor for many people over the years at AA and an avid supporter of that organization. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie; siblings, George, Marge, Jack, and Ted. He is survived by his children, Valarie Bowling, Leslie (Bela) Buzalka, William Gregory (Karin) Harris; grandchildren, Tyler, Virginia and Sarah. Bill will be

remembered as a loving and dedicated husband to Natalie and a relentless advocate for his family in supporting all

aspects of their lives and interests. Bill had a zest for life and enjoyed spending time with his family, investing in land, and pursuing his entrepreneurial interests. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, Oct 24 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richmond, OH. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Miami Valley for their compassionate care of Bill, and to Terry Vandeberg for her loving care and guidance. To share your condolences with the family please visit


www.routsong.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved