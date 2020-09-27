WILLIAM HARTFORD

HARTFORD, William Lynn William Lynn Hartford Birthdate 3/31/1939 DOD 09/09/2020 Bill is celebrating his welcome by Jesus into his heavenly home. He was born in Kansas City, MO, but called Hamilton, Ohio, his home. He was a banker for 35 years, all with one bank, starting as Second National Bank and through various names until becoming US Bank. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, supporter and contributor to the city of Hamilton, Ohio, the community he loved. He lived his life as an example to his sons and others in giving back to those in need, to make our community and the people in it better. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marguerite Hartford and his in-laws, Don and Jeanne Meeks. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Meeks Hartford, his sons Christopher (Lindsey) Hartford, Peter (Christy) Hartford, and Scott (Jill) Hartford, his identical twin brother Lynn (Shirley) Hartford, 11 grandchildren; Dylan and Brooke Hartford, Connor, Jake and Naomi Hartford, Coree Brandenburg, Caitlyn, Carleigh, and Casidee Rogers, Zane Briggs, and Aiden Branson, and nine great-grandchildren, nephew Steve (Julia) Hartford, niece Chrystal (Jeff) Farrow. Bill was a 1957 graduate of Hamilton High School, a 1961 graduate from Westminster College where he majored in business and finance and was a member of the Army ROTC. He was a member and treasurer of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He earned a MBA at Xavier University. He served two years in the Army rising to the rank of Captain, and two years in the Army Reserves. A two-term city council member of Hamilton, Ohio, he served as Chair of the Hamilton Community Foundation, Chair of Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, Chair of United Way, President of Rotary, Chair of Rotary Exchange Students, board member of Westover Retirement Community, board member of City of Sculpture, teacher at Miami University Hamilton; Elder of The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, Stephen Minister, volunteer in Chaplains office of Ft. Hamilton Hospital and was named a top 10 individual in the state of Ohio under the age of 30. An avid photographer, he had a love for nature, mountains, and national parks. He enjoyed backpacking with his family. He loved spending his summers at New London Hills Swim and Tennis Club and in their Vermont cottage. In the spring he enjoyed spending time in Florida. He loved being "Dad" to all of his exchange students, who continue to be part of our family! He enjoyed being with his ADC friends at McDonald's. One of his greatest joys was watching his sons and grandchildren playing in sporting events. Everyone in the stands was aware of his passion for the events he was watchingyelling, including the officials. The family will have a private burial at the Greenwood Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, at 11 A.M. at the Presbyterian Church of Hamilton with Dr. John H. Lewis officiating. The service is private to family but can be viewed live by connecting online to: Please go to www.facebook.com/thepresbyofhamilton/videos/
Once the red box appears with the word "Live," click on that video. If you do not see the red box, scroll down to the "All Videos" section. When the video stream is loaded, a red "Live" box will appear, and you can click on that video. Contributions can be made in his honor to the William L. Hartford and Linda M. Hartford Scholarship Fund, through the Hamilton Community Foundation 319 N. Third Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. 513-863-1717. The family is very grateful for the loving thoughts and prayers by so many. We look forward to seeing Bill, Dad, Poppy one day in Heaven! Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com