HAYNES, William M. 94, former resident of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on March 4, 2020. Bill was born in Geff, Illinois on October 13, 1925, to John and Gertrude (Sanders) Haynes. After serving in Italy during WW II, he returned home where he was a Water Well Contractor. After moving to Ohio, he was employed many years for the City of Dayton Water Dept., retiring in 1985 as Well Field Supervisor. He was a long-time member of First Christian Church of Huber Heights and an active and eager participant in the volunteer activities of Gamma Beta, Dayton chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce (Stark) Haynes; his children John (Isabella) Haynes and Tammy (Allen) Potter; his grandchildren Audrey (Aaron) Haynes, Steven (Amanda) Potter, and Kristen Potter; niece Sue Ellen Schell and other family members. Bill was a loving devoted husband, father & grandfather, always putting his family first. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Meredith Haynes, sister & brother-in-law, Margaret & Sidney Schell; and two nieces. A visitation will be held from 12:00- 1:30pm on Tuesday, March 10th, at the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, IL, with burial in Maple Hill Cemetery also in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Christian Church of Huber Heights, 6114 Fishburg Rd., Huber Hts., OH 45424 or to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. The Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home, Fairfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020