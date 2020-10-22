1/1
William HEATON
1946 - 2020
HEATON, William

"Wile E Coyote",

"Charlie Brown", "Bill"

74 years old of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday,

October 18, 2020, at Willow Knoll. Bill was born July 26, 1946, in Mount Sterling,

Kentucky, to Harry and Ruth (Elam) Heaton. He served in the US Navy during the

Vietnam War with an honorable discharge. He attended Spring Hill Church of Christ. Bill is survived by his children

Sylvia (Bruce) Heaton Back Middletown, Ohio, Patty Ross,

Middletown, Ohio, William Kelly, Middletown, Ohio, Linda (Brian) Keith, Florida, and Kenneth Heaton, Middletown, Ohio; his sisters, Donna Duncan and Rosemary Cassidy, both from Middletown, Ohio. Bill is preceded in death by his

parents, and daughter, Regina Roth. Visitation will be

Monday, October 26, 2020, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore

Funeral Home on 1500 Manchester Ave. from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with

Mr. Robert Stacy officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevesnparramore.com.





Published in Journal-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
