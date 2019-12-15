|
HENRY, William F. "Bill" Age 77 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1942 in Mercer Co., to the late Belva & Laura (Uhlenhake) Henry. Bill was a former employee of NCR & Elliott Co., and retired from Apex Cooper Power Tools. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and watching NASCAR races and he was a member of the Post # 657 & North Dayton Anglers & Gun Club. Preceded in death by his son Bryan J. Henry. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Margaret "Peg" Henry, son Patrick (Electa) Henry, daughter Denise Cronkhite (Billy Leonard), sister Connie (Marv) Baumer, 6 grandchildren Dulcee (Jeremy) Morgan, Alicia Henry, Kyle Cronkhite (Stephanie Guthrie), Trevor Cronkhite, Jason Leonard and Ryan Leonard, 2 great grandchildren Abby & Zek Morgan, extended family Dan Cronkhite & Vici Johnson, as well as numerous other family members and many friends. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21 2019 at the Post #657, 637 Spinning Road, Dayton, Ohio 45431. The family would like to thank the Doctors & Staff of Kettering Medical Center for their care and support of Bill. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the in Bill's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. www.swartfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019