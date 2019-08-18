|
HEYWARD, Jr., William Of Lima, Peru passed away in his home Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after a lengthy illness. William was born August 22, 1945 to the late William Sr. and Arlenia Heyward. His wife Irma of 28 years survives William; Brother Bryan W. Heyward: Nephew Bryan (Arcentra) C. Heyward, great-nephew Bryan C. Heyward Jr., and Great-niece Taylor Heyward. William was a member of the class 1963 Nettie Lee Roth High School where he was a track and field, basketball, and football star. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha and a 1970 graduate of Central State University. All Service and burial to will be in Lima, Peru.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019