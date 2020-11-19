HIGGINS, Jr., William L.



William L. Higgins, Jr. passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1952, in Panama City, FL, and grew up in Dayton, OH. Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons William L.



Higgins III and William



"Deuce" Higgins, his daughters, Autumn and Jazmine



Higgins, his sisters Deborah



Higgins and Nicole James, his brothers Todd and Damon Higgins, special friends Stevie



Johnson, Robert "Boney" Nelson, Christopher Reed and Lorenzo and Cornelius Cash plus a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store