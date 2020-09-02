1/1
WILLIAM HILBERT
1929 - 2020
HILBERT, William S. "Fred" Age 90, of Fairfield, passed away Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020. He was born September 19, 1929, in Indianapolis, Indiana. On February 23, 1952, he married Mary Alice Hilbert (nee Philipp). Fred retired from Cincinnati Bell and was a veteran of the US Air force. He is survived by his children, Connie (Mike) Hampton, Tom (Christine) Hilbert and Dee Dee (Carlos) Stevenson; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and 4 sisters; also survived by numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Hilbert; son, Rick (Juanita); daughter, Claudia; 1 sister and 2 brothers. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 10AM until time of Mass (11AM) at St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 E. High St., Oxford, OH, 45056 with Fr. Jeff Silver officiating. Private burial to follow. Memorial contributions may be sent to Queen City Hospice. Fred received great care from Jamie and Trisha of Queen City Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
