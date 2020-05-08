Home

Visitation
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pentecostal Apostolic Church
4818 Shadeland Avenue
Dayton, OH
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
1945 - 2020
HOOVER, William R. Lovingly known to family and friends, as "Bill" or "Hoov Dog," age 74 of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home. He was born December 15, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late William and Marie Hoover. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Fred and John Hoover. Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Martie; children, Staten (Gina) Hoover, Hiedie (Jason) Whitman, Chevy Hoover, Lina Bray; grandchildren, Carrissa, Cole, Christian, Cade, Taylor, Austin, Hunter, Adyson, Jeremy, Owen, Gavin; 1 great granddaughter on the way; siblings, Joyce Hoover (Cheryl Brown), Rick (Kathy) Hoover, Cliff (Joy) Hoover; nephews, Tanner (Kristy) Hoover, Tyler Hoover; great niece, Henley; as well as many other relatives and friends. Bill is a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War Era. He also retired from General Motors after 36 years of employment and was a real estate agent in the Dayton area for many years. He and Martie are also members of Pentecostal Apostolic Church. After retirement, he worked at many pharmacies, greeting the customers with a smile or delivering their medications with swag. He loved to "strut his stuff" in his matching attire. He and Martie also enjoyed traveling on their Honda trike. Bill was very personable. He loved visiting and laughing with friends and family and was always on the lookout for a good deal. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at Pentecostal Apostolic Church (4818 Shadeland Avenue, Dayton). Private graveside at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave a special message for the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2020
