HOWE, William H. "Bill" Age 88 of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Monday April 1, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Brighton, PA, on November 17, 1930, to the late Eleanor (Woods) and William E. Howe. He was a U. S. Army Veteran serving in the Army Security Agency in Korea. Bill was a member of the VFW and Miamisburg American Legion Post #165. He retired from General Motors ~ Delco Division in 1984 after 30 years of service. Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elivonne "Vonnie" (Moyer) Howe; his daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Marvin Gardner, Jr.; his grandson Marvin "Tre" Gardner, III. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 pm. (2 hours prior to the Service) Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Chaplain Raul Concha officiating. Burial will be at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019