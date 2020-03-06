|
|
HOYER, William C. "Bill" Age 97 formerly of Butler Twp., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Bill was born May 27, 1922 in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late William & Elsie (Schneider) Hoyer. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, March 9 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 noon until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested in Bill's memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To read more of Bill's life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020