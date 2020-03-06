Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for William HOYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William HOYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William HOYER Obituary
HOYER, William C. "Bill" Age 97 formerly of Butler Twp., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Bill was born May 27, 1922 in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late William & Elsie (Schneider) Hoyer. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, March 9 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 noon until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested in Bill's memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To read more of Bill's life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -