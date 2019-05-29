HURD, Jr., William O. "Bill" Age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born on April 11, 1934, to parents, William O. and Myrtle (Harris) Hurd. He is survived by his son, Jack (Debra) Newkirk, a grandson, Todd Warren (Jeanne) Newkirk, three great grandchildren, a twin brother, John "Bob" (Betty) Hurd, a sister in law Ann (Melvin) Brown and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jean (Hammel) of 59 years, an infant son, Michael, a grandson, Taylor Newkirk and a sister, Mavis Young. A 1953 graduate of Hamilton High School, Bill worked as a pipefitter in the local pipefitters' union. He also worked in the power division of General Electric. Bill served in the Navy Reserves and served as an Exalted Ruler of the Hamilton Elks. He was a member of the Masonic Order of Hugh L. Bates Lodge #686, F&AM, Scottish Rite 32nd degree and several other service organizations. Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service with Pastor Joe Payne officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary