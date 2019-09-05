|
|
JACKSON, William 63, of Springfield, passed away peacefully September 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Reeder; special grandson, Ryland Reeder; four stepchildren; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to Salvation Army, and in lieu of flowers charitable donations can be made there. A viewing will be held at JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 am 1 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 5, 2019