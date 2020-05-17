|
JACOBS (Goins), William Arthur Age 66, of Springfield, Ohio went to be with the Lord on May 13th, 2020 at the Ohio State University Hospital. He was born July 16, 1953 in Monroe, Michigan, the son of the late William Nelson and Julia Geneva Goins. Bill was adopted by the late Lotti (Goins) Jacobs of Springfield, Ohio with four half-sisters; Carol Wise and Betty Mitchell, both deceased, surviving are Deila Tomlin and Mary Flack and half-brother; Robert Jacobs all from Springfield, Ohio. He is also survived by his sister; Charlene Rice of Colorado Springs, Colorado, two nieces; Melissa Williamson and Samantha Bowman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, nephew; Edgar James Bowman Jr. of Springfield, Ohio and special care givers and close friends; Ted and Mary Allison of South Vienna, Ohio. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020