JOHNSON, Jr., William H. "Bill" Age 80 of Dayton, Passed away May 14, 2019 (on his birthday) at OH. He was survived by his wife of 24 years, Juanita Johnson; siblings Charles (Berniece) Johnson and Ejaye Robinson; children William H Johnson III and Sheila MaGee; stepdaughter Patrice Lane; grandchildren Cameron MaGee and Azia Shepherd. A host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Aspire Church, 51 Best Street, Dayton OH. Family will receive friends at 11:00 AM and service begin at 12noon. In lieu of flowers, donate to .
Published in Dayton Daily News from May 23 to May 24, 2019
