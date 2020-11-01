1/1
William JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, William R. "Bill"

Age 84 of Dayton, passed away October 26, 2020. Born on

November 28, 1935, in Xenia, OH, to John & Willa Jones. He graduated from Xenia East High School in 1953, graduated from Central State in 1957 and for the rest of his life, was a proud Marauder. He then

received his Master's Degree from Xavier Univ. in 1972.

In his life, Bill was a parole officer with the Ohio Youth Commission and retired as the first African American Federal Probation and Drug Officer in the tri-state for the United States District Court. He was also a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and past Polemarch of the Centerville Alumni Chapter.

Bill is preceded in death by his amazing & loving wife of 61 years Juanita P. Jones. He leaves to cherish his memory 2 daughters Anita (Daryl) Smith and Willa (Lawrence) Smith, 2 grandchildren Regina (Matthew) Smith-Weiner and Bryan Smith, sister Joanne Calhoun, and very special friends William & Loueva Carr, William Lucas, Wilma McGee, and a host of

loving family & friends.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heartland Hospice Care. A small immediate family service will be held on November 4, 2020. Fr. Benjamin Speare-Hardy officiating.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may also be sent to www.thomasfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved