JORDAN, William A. 92, of Springfield passed away surrounded by family at 3:36 AM, Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born September 28, 1927 in Catawba, OH, the son of the late Lee and Arizona "Zona" Jordan. Bill retired from Cooper Energy as a precision machinist at age 48. He was a Past Master of St. Andrews Lodge #619 F&AM and Khana Shahar Grotto. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. He loved to fish, golf, bowl and watching the Cincinnati Reds. Bill was an avid gardener, winning a Community Beautification Award. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mattie I. Jordan; son William H. Jordan; brother Paul Jordan; and sisters Delcie Timson, Zella Gilliam, Mae Raber and Audrey Jordan. Bill is survived by his daughter Debbi Harkins; brother Floyd (Norma) Jordan; sister Jane Dooley; grandchildren Justin (Aubrey) Harkins, Heather (David) Kaiser and Madison Butler; great-grandchildren Joaquin Harkins, Alpha Harkins and twins, a boy and girl expected in May; special friend Mickey Grear; and several special nieces, nephews and friends. Private services will be held at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Church of God of Prophecy, c/o Rev. Lisa Atchison, 35 Bon Air Bend, Urbana, OH 43078. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 20, 2020