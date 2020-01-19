|
|
KEELEY, William McAllister 93 of Centerville, OH, formerly of Ocean Pines, MD died on January 12, 2020 in . He was born on November 30, 1926 to Howard Gordon and Lilias Griselda (Downs) Keeley in Glen Ridge, NJ. Preceded in death by sister, Ann Dunn and brother, H. Gordon, Jr. He is survived by his wife Anne (Wolfe) of 69 years; 5 children, daughters, Lynda 'Spring' of Washington Township, Pamela (Kent) Smith of Andover, MN, 3 sons, William Thomas (Kathy) of Maryville, TN, David (Fran) of Washington Township, J. Jeffrey (fianc? Aislinn Watkins) of Clinton County. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, Jill, Jessica, Jack, Kalin, Luke and Max; six great-grandchildren, Adina, Madison, Genevieve, Loudon, Deegan and Finn; sisters-in-law Elaine, Jane, Sharon and Judy and many nieces, nephews and cousins much loved. He served 2 years during WWII in the Army Air Corps. He graduated from the University of Maryland, earning a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He also met his college sweetheart, Anne, there and they married on semester break, January 27, 1951. He started his 36-year career with F. M. Global Insurance and Risk Management ending as Assistant Vice President and Senior Account Manager in January 1987. The family moved 11 times and Bill found hobby and civic duties including sailing and boating with the U.S.P.S. Power Squadron, SPEBSQSA (barber shopping), Kiwanis, Habitat to go along with woodworking and gardening-everywhere he went. Bill thoroughly enjoyed playing bridge and traveling the world with his love, Anne. The family will have a celebration of life in Maryland. If desired, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 8, Chaptico, MD 20621, Honor Flight 200 Canary Ct., Enon, Ohio 45323 or the . Final arrangements have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home- Far Hills Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020