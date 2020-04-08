Home

KELLY, William D. 75 of Franklin passed away Monday April 6, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Middletown the son of George and Marcella (Johnson) Kelly. Bill was formerly employed at Appleton Paper in West Carrollton. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Sharon and Melissa, and several brothers and sisters. Bill is survived by his wife, Betty, two sons Shane and Barry, grandsons, Hal, Seth, Layne, Hayden and Jason and a grand daughter, Sarah. Funeral Services private and a Public Gathering for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date to honor Bill's life.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2020
