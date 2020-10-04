1/
William KELLY
KELLY, William Francis Age 85, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. William was born July 24, 1935, in Chicago, IL, to Francis and Loretta (Gallagher) Kelly. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Kate Kelly; children, Frank (Shannon) Kelly and Shelia (James) Schaaf; grandchildren, Maura, Liam, Lili, Lucy and Joey. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, October 9 at 11:00 am at Church of the Ascension, 2001 Woodman Dr., Kettering. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
