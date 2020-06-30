William KEMPLIN
KEMPLIN, William Leon Age 93, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Cocoa, FL. He was born January 8, 1927, to William and Rachel (Brown) Kemplin, in Middletown, OH. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. He worked for Armco Steel for 38 years and, at his retirement in 1982, he was a Senior Production Engineer. He was a longtime member of Towne Church, The Gideons International and loved reading and model railroads. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. Leon is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joy B. Kemplin; a son, Gregory L. (Monica) Kemplin, of Cocoa, FL; grandson, Joshua (Jennifer) Kemplin; great-grandsons, Jaxon, Brody, Holden and Carter Kemplin; sisters, Clara Smallwood of New Holland, OH, Lula Thurston and Carol (Carl) Tibbs, both of Lebanon, OH; and also numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Donald Kemplin; and sisters, Wanda Burdge, Janet Blair and Joan Johnson. The visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm, at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home at 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH. The Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 pm with Minister Jerry Minor officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P. O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or Hospice of St. Francis, 1250 Grumman PL, Titusville, FL 32780. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com


Published in Journal-News on Jun. 30, 2020.
