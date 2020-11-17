1/1
WILLIAM KENNARD
1930 - 2020
KENNARD, William A.

William A. Kennard 90, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with Lord on Wednesday November 11, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born February 8, 1930, in West Plains, Missouri, the son of William A. Kennard and Sybil Newton. He was married to Mildred (Gideon) for forty-one years until her death. He retired from Wilberforce University, was an avid golfer, a member of the Shriners and other Masonic organizations. He leaves to cherish his memory two stepchildren Keith L. (Joann) Daniels; of Springfield, Oh; Terry L. (Cathy) Daniels, of Columbus, Oh; one daughter Deborah Kennard of Phoenix, Az; one sister Rhudena Beale, of Phoenix, Az; thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; six nieces, two nephews, and a host of great-nieces, nephews and cousins, and loved by friends in Springfield, Oh, and Phoenix, Az. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ella Mae Parker, stepdaughter, Loyce Claudia (Daniels) Mosley, and stepson, Roland Daniels Jr. Service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00am until time of service which will be private at 12noon with Reverend Dr. John E. Freeman officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 325-1447
November 16, 2020
I was his great grand-daughter and the last time I saw him was on June 6, 2020. I remember sitting in his lap at age 4 and eating cashews with him.
Kayleen Daniels
