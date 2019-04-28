KILIAN, William E. William E. "Bill" Kilian passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Bethany Village, Dayton, OH. He was 94 years old. Bill graduated from Dayton's Parker High School in 1942 before serving our country in the Army during WWII for 34 months, including 2 years in the Aleutian Islands. He was discharged with a Good Conduct Medal and the rank of corporal. He graduated from General Motors Institute in 1949 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. For many years, he enjoyed a successful career as a manufacturer's sales rep with the K.C. Mosier Company in Dayton. He retired in1986. Born September 8, 1924, in Dayton, OH to Albert and Emma (Braun) Kilian. He was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers, Robert, Richard and Edward, his first wife and mother of his three sons, Mary Louise (Maurer) Kilian, and his second wife, Lois (Williams) Kilian. Bill is survived by his three sons, Steve Kilian, M.D (Shan) and their children Michael and Megan, Dave Kilian and his sons, Eric and Zach and Paul Kilian (Dante Cervantes). He was the proud great grandfather to Eric's daughter, Nova Kilian. He is also survived by stepson Brad (Annie) Williams and their daughters Elizabeth and Sara and stepdaughter Tammy (Bud) Henry and their sons, Will and Adam. Bill donated his body to the Wright State University College of Medicine. Per his request, there will be no memorial service. If desired, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the organization of your choice. Bill will be forever loved and missed by his family. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary