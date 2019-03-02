|
KINGERY, William C. "Bill" 85 of Vandalia, died Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents E. Lloyd and Ruth Kingery, a sister Mary L. Smith. Survived by his wife of 64 years Pat, son Scott (Fran) Kingery of TX, 2 daughters Pamela S. (Mark) Wade of Nashville, TN, Kim (John) Storer of Cincinnati, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Robin (Tom) Harvey of West Carrollton, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Bill retired from Ohio Metal Products in 1999 after 40 years. Long time members of Shiloh Church. Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 3rd from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio or Shiloh Church in Bill's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 2, 2019