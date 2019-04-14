|
KINNARD, William Downs Age 71, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. William was born in Springfield October 6, 1947 to the late Robert & Alice Kinnard. William is survived by his brother, Robert Kinnard; children, Clayton (Cindy) Kinnard and Jessica (Ron) Lech; grandchildren, Camryn, Kaelyn, Hayden and Avery; and many other relatives and friends. William will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11am with full military honors. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019