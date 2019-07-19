KOEHLER, William F. Age 97, Hamilton, Ohio, passed away July 18, 2019 at . He was born July 10, 1922 to August and Mamie (Quantz) Koehler. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Charlotte. A graduate of Hamilton High School, Bill was a WWII Vet and served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946. He had Basic Training in Fort Bliss, Texas and served in Halavo Seaplane Base in the Florida Islands, Emirau Island, Guadalcanal, Manila and the Philippines. He was a member of the 737 AAA Gun Battalion in the South Pacific. Bill enjoyed excellent health and was a volunteer at Fort Hamilton Hospital for 19 years. He retired from Mosler Safe Company in 1982. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lois J. Koehler; daughters, Judith Holzinger (Ken), Hamilton and Janet Richardson (Bennett) of Plano, Texas. Grandchildren, Scott Holzinger, Tara Holzinger and Amy Gadd (Jason) all of Hamilton and Sarah Kile (Bryan) of McKinney, Texas; great grandchildren, Joshua, Hannah, Noah and Aaron Holzinger, Layla Gadd, and Preston Kile and another great grandson (Parker) due in January. Bill was a member of American Legion Post #138, life member of VFW #1069, FOE #407, life member of AmVets Post #1938, and a Kentucky Colonel. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Larry Davis officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on July 19, 2019