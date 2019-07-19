Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William KOEHLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William KOEHLER


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William KOEHLER Obituary
KOEHLER, William F. Age 97, Hamilton, Ohio, passed away July 18, 2019 at . He was born July 10, 1922 to August and Mamie (Quantz) Koehler. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Charlotte. A graduate of Hamilton High School, Bill was a WWII Vet and served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946. He had Basic Training in Fort Bliss, Texas and served in Halavo Seaplane Base in the Florida Islands, Emirau Island, Guadalcanal, Manila and the Philippines. He was a member of the 737 AAA Gun Battalion in the South Pacific. Bill enjoyed excellent health and was a volunteer at Fort Hamilton Hospital for 19 years. He retired from Mosler Safe Company in 1982. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lois J. Koehler; daughters, Judith Holzinger (Ken), Hamilton and Janet Richardson (Bennett) of Plano, Texas. Grandchildren, Scott Holzinger, Tara Holzinger and Amy Gadd (Jason) all of Hamilton and Sarah Kile (Bryan) of McKinney, Texas; great grandchildren, Joshua, Hannah, Noah and Aaron Holzinger, Layla Gadd, and Preston Kile and another great grandson (Parker) due in January. Bill was a member of American Legion Post #138, life member of VFW #1069, FOE #407, life member of AmVets Post #1938, and a Kentucky Colonel. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Larry Davis officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now