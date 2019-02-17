KREIN, II, William A. Passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2019 surrounded by his family, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born on December 1st, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois and later moved to California. Bill met his wife Marguerite in 1968, while she was visiting California, and they later married in 1969. They moved to Dayton, Ohio where Bill retired from the Navy and later from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Krein, mother, Mariette Krein, and brother, Thomas Krein. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marguerite (Lennartz) Krein, and their sons Douglas and Joseph (wife Joanie), and brother Steven Krein. A service will be held on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church located at 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, Ohio 45420. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary