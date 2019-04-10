KUGEL, William Robert "Bill" Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years on Monday, April 8, 2019. Bill was born in Newark, New Jersey on March 5, 1932 to Louis Robert and Pauline Katherine (Rottner) Kugel. He was a member of the Elks, enjoyed collecting Franklin Mint replicas, studying History, and spending time with his family. Bill was an Officer in the Commercial Lines Department at Ohio Casualty until his retirement. Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Geertje (Wouters) Kugel; his sons, William Robert (Kathleen) Kugel Jr. and James Robert (Teresa) Kugel; his grandchildren, William Robert (Sarah) Kugel III, Nicholas James (Randi) Kugel, Jonathan Adam (Taylor) Kugel, Ashley Nicole (Harrison) Bullock, and Matthew Paul (Fianc?e Lauren) Kugel; his great grandchildren, Owen Robert Kugel and Clyde Burch Bullock; his siblings, Robert Louis (Jo Beth) Kugel and Doris Conover; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, George Conover. Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 3:30 PM. Memorial gathering will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bella Care Hospice. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary