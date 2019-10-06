|
KUHLMANN, William A. "Bill" The son of William H. and Ida E. (Hoffmann) Kuhlmann was born on the family farm on Winton Road in Finneytown, Ohio on January 10, 1925. He died at age 94 at on October 3, 2019. A child of the depression and a descendant of a long line of farmers, Bill learned the meaning of hard work at an early age. He was a 1942 graduate of Mt. Healthy High School. His earliest employment was working for his parents at the Kuhlmann Jersey Dairy. He gained much experience there, good and bad. His story of running bootleg milk from a dairy in Indian Hill in a Model T truck at the age of 15 was a favorite. During this time, Bill married his wife of 68 years, Evelyn (Klein) Kuhlmann. Realizing he couldn't support a wife and family on five dollars a day, he got a job at General Electric. His days there were like those of a caged animal. Deciding he couldn't exist in a windowless building, he quit. It was then that Bill and Evelyn managed to secure a loan and in 1955 bought a 160 acre farm in Hanover Township. It was here they built a life and raised a family. Bill raised hogs, cattle, corn, hay, a daughter and three sons. Never willing to pay someone else to do something he knew he could do himself, he was an agronomist, an electrician, a plumber, a carpenter, a horticulturist, a welder, a mechanic and a veterinarian. Bill had an artistic side and made good wine from grapes he raised. Life was lean on the farm in those early years and there were many times when it was a scramble to make the monthly mortgage payment. One day in 1964, Bill was paid a visit by his uncle, Harry Kuhlmann, Superintendent of Arlington Memorial Gardens. Bill was offered a job at the cemetery and after being told that "it's better than eating snowballs", he accepted the offer. Bill remained there until his retirement in 1987, eventually becoming Superintendent himself. All the while running the farm as well. In retirement, Bill and Evelyn enjoyed pulling their 5th wheel camper around the entire country, sightseeing, camping and making new friends. Bill was a provider, a protector and a super-hero to his wife and children. His laugh and his zest for life will be sorely missed. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Jean, two sons, Ronald and James and a great grandchild, Liam. Bill is survived by his wife, Evelyn; his daughter, Karen, son, William; daughters-in-law, Andrea and Sonia; granddaughters, Melissa (Tom) Gordon, Kristine (Kevin) Kraft and Courtney (Adam) Thompson; great grandchildren, Rilyn and Luke; special extended family members, Peggy Carney, "Danny" Daniel, Gail and Bob Hauer and many friends and relatives. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Gardens, in the Garden of Memories, 2145 Compton Road, Mt. Healthy, Ohio with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Memorials may be directed to , 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or McGonigle-Millville United Methodist Church, 2370 Lanes Mill Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 6, 2019