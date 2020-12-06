1/1
William KURTZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KURTZ, William

Walter Kurtz was born in Hamilton, OH, on January 20, 1931. He passed away at his

residence in Cincinnati, OH, on December 3, 2020, at the age of 89. Walter was an educator in the Hamilton City School District, a member of St. John Church of Christ and he volunteered for many years at Ft. Hamilton Hospital and the American Red Cross. Walter was also a member of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Cincinnati; Valley of Cincinnati and of Huge L. Bate Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 12-1pm at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 2299 University Blvd. Hamilton, OH. The funeral service will begin at 1pm with interment following at Greenwood Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved