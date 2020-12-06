1/1
William KURTZ
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KURTZ, William

Walter Kurtz was born in Hamilton, OH, on January 20, 1931. He passed away at his

residence in Cincinnati, OH, on December 3, 2020, at the age of 89. Walter was an educator in the Hamilton City School District, a member of St. John Church of Christ and he volunteered for many years at Ft. Hamilton Hospital and the American Red Cross. Walter was also a member of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Cincinnati; Valley of Cincinnati and of Huge L. Bate Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 12-1pm at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 2299 University Blvd. Hamilton, OH. The funeral service will begin at 1pm with interment following at Greenwood Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Hamilton
4083 Pleasant Ave
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 795-7005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Hamilton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
I had Mr. Kurtz as a teacher and remember him as a very soft spoken, kind and gentle individual. He taught drafting and had more patience than any teacher I ever had. I will always remember his soft voice and friendly smile.
dick vereker
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved