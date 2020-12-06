KURTZ, William



Walter Kurtz was born in Hamilton, OH, on January 20, 1931. He passed away at his



residence in Cincinnati, OH, on December 3, 2020, at the age of 89. Walter was an educator in the Hamilton City School District, a member of St. John Church of Christ and he volunteered for many years at Ft. Hamilton Hospital and the American Red Cross. Walter was also a member of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Cincinnati; Valley of Cincinnati and of Huge L. Bate Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 12-1pm at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 2299 University Blvd. Hamilton, OH. The funeral service will begin at 1pm with interment following at Greenwood Cemetery.



