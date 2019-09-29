Home

1944 - 2019
LANTER, William R. Age 75, of Riverside, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Eva Lanter and Sister Janet Branch. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Michaela (Dunkman) Lanter; children William (Stella) Lanter, Michele (Mike) Giles, Russell "Scott" Lanter, Rebecca Lanter and Robert Lanter; grandchildren Will, Matthew, Ariel, Brody, Joshua, Alisha, Tabitha, Michael, Christy, Courtney, Jacob, Kyle, Alecs, Valarie and Alexis, 17 great-grandchildren with the 18th on the way, and brother Richard (Linda) Lanter. William retired from Kroger with 37 years. He was a master pool player and played in pool leagues for most of his life. He was the Captain of the Knights of the Table pool team, the Aero club and Street-rod Associates. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. from 5 pm 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 7 pm on Thursday, October 3. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
