|
|
LESLIE, William Douglas McArthur Passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born on February 9,1943, in Pennington Gap Virginia, to the late Claude and Agnes Leslie. Bill/Doug is a retired US Marine Corps Master Sergeant (14 June 1960-30 September 1983. He was looking forward to his next family reunion. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy, brother Richard and sister Dora Hall; is survived by his wife Mari E Leslie, 2 children, Allison (Craig) Lucas and James D. (Nubia) Leslie 4 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild, 8 brothers and sisters, Betty Gaines, Frank (Janet) Leslie, Joan (Tom) Osteen, Claude (Sandy) Leslie, Jr., Carolyn (Dave) Marlin, Elsia Marshall, John (Debbie) Leslie and Jim (Kathy) Leslie. A Memorial Service will be held at the Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, Virginia and burial services will be at the Cecil-Fry Cemetery in Pennington Gap, Virginia.
Published in Journal-News on May 2, 2019