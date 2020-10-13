1/1
William LeVAN
1938 - 2020
LeVAN, William E.O. William E.O. LeVan, 82, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1938, in Bellefontaine, the son of the late Charles W. and Margaret (Roach) LeVan. Bill was recently preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Koneta LeVan on August 22nd of this year. He served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War as an MP. Following the war, he began a career serving the City of Springfield Police Division, retiring as Detective in 1989 after 25 years. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and serving at 5th Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie (Mike) Willis, son Charles W. (Melanie) LeVan, grandchildren: Michael Brian Willis and Jessica E. (Sean) Williams; two great-grandchildren: Savannah Willis and Mason Williams; sisters: Cheryl Wilgus and Patricia (Robert) Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 5-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of his life and career will begin at 7:00 p.m. following visitation. Graveside services with Military Honors will be on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in the Highland Memorial Cemetery, West Liberty, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45504. Live streaming will begin at the time of service available through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Online expressions of sympathy, his memorial video and streaming links available at www.littletonandrue.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
OCT
14
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
OCT
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
